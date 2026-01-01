FundScrip helps you raise funds through gift card purchases, while WeFund4U offers crowdfunding campaigns for teams and groups. But both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees, so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fund Scrip VS We Fund4U
💯
FundScrip takes 2.5% per gift card and WeFund4U charges processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets, donation drives, and events raise money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧩
FundScrip only handles gift cards and WeFund4U just does basic crowdfunding. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management all in one place without switching between platforms.
🤝
FundScrip and WeFund4U limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you solve problems quickly when campaigns are running.
Zeffy offers complete donation processing with zero fees, while FundScrip limits you to gift card fundraising with 2.5% fees. You get direct donations, event ticketing, auctions, and donor management all in one platform.
Zeffy provides zero-fee donation processing with comprehensive nonprofit tools like membership management and online stores. WeFund4U charges processing fees and lacks essential features like ticketing and auctions.
Zeffy is the only platform offering truly free fundraising tools. While competitors charge 2.5% fees or limit functionality, Zeffy gives you complete donation processing, event management, and donor tools at zero cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and fundraising activities. FundScrip takes 2.5% on gift card sales, while WeFund4U charges 5% plus card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including direct donations, events, auctions, and membership management at zero cost. Gift card platforms like FundScrip limit you to retail partnerships and charge fees on every transaction.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
