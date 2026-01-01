Get Movin Fundraising

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Individual Fundraising Pages Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising Team Fundraising
Leaderboards Leaderboards
Social Sharing Tools Social Sharing Tools
Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer Campaign Progress Thermometer

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe) vs 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees: 5% platform fee on all donations vs 5% platform fee
Monthly fees: $120/month (Basic plan) vs $0/month (No monthly fee)
Value for money: 4/5 vs N/A

Features
Overall rating: 2/5 - Steep learning curve. Limited features require juggling multiple tools and higher transaction fees eat into fundraising.
Get Movin rating: 2/5 - Peer-to-peer focused. Lacks ticketing, auctions, and donor management. You'll need separate software for most features.

Donations: Basic donation forms with limited customization options vs Get Movin handles basic donation processing for peer-to-peer campaigns but lacks advanced donor management and recurring giving options.

Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities vs Get Movin doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events and galas. Ticketing: You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Core peer-to-peer campaign tools with fundraising pages and team management vs Get Movin specializes in peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages, social sharing tools, and basic campaign tracking features.

Auctions: No auction tools available vs Get Movin doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions: Get Movin doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual coordination for bidding events.

Raffles: No raffle or lottery features included vs Get Movin doesn't offer raffle functionality. Raffles: Get Movin doesn't offer raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Core peer-to-peer campaign tools with fundraising pages and team management vs Get Movin specializes in peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages, social sharing tools, and basic campaign tracking features.

Auctions: No auction tools available vs Get Movin doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual coordination for bidding events.

Raffles: No raffle or lottery features included vs Get Movin doesn't offer raffle functionality. Raffles: You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.

Online store: No built-in online store functionality vs Get Movin doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Online store: Get Movin doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or event items.

Memberships: Funraisin focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Memberships: You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or event items.

Memberships: Funraisin focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring payment options for sustained member relationships. Memberships: Limited recurring payment options for sustained member relationships vs Get Movin focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns rather than ongoing membership management.

Donor Management/CRM: Campaign-focused donor tracking. Donor Management/CRM: Campaign-focused donor tracking. Less robust for building long-term donor relationships beyond individual peer-to-peer fundraising events vs Basic donor tracking within campaigns but lacks full CRM features for long-term relationships.

Emails & Newsletter: Basic email tools for campaign updates. Emails & Newsletter: Basic email tools for campaign updates. Limited segmentation and automation features compared to dedicated nonprofit communication platforms vs Limited email tools focused on campaign updates rather than comprehensive donor communication.

Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional platform fees. Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional platform fees. Higher costs can eat into your fundraising goals significantly (both platforms).

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers vs No direct payments, requires third-party processors

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Processes donations through their fundraising platform vs Not supported - Get Movin is a campaign management platform that integrates with external payment processors

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support unclear on their platform vs Not supported - Get Movin relies on third-party payment solutions for digital wallet options

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Funraisin focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns, not direct payment processing vs Not supported - Get Movin focuses on peer-to-peer campaign tools, not direct payment processing

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Funraisin is web-based for peer-to-peer campaigns vs Not supported - Get Movin doesn't offer in-person payment collection tools

Customer Support
Overall rating: 0.0/5 vs N/A

Unlimited Support: Funraisin limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher-tier accounts Unlimited Support: Funraisin limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher-tier accounts vs Get Movin Fundraising offers limited support during business hours only

Phone Support / Office Hours: Funraisin offers scheduled phone support during business hours for premium plan users Phone Support / Office Hours: Funraisin offers scheduled phone support during business hours for premium plan users vs Get Movin Fundraising provides phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues

Webinars: Funraisin provides training webinars and educational sessions for fundraising best practices Webinars: Funraisin provides training webinars and educational sessions for fundraising best practices vs Get Movin Fundraising offers occasional training sessions for campaign setup and best practices

Help Center: Funraisin maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and troubleshooting resources Help Center: Funraisin maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and troubleshooting resources vs Get Movin Fundraising maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs

Email: Funraisin offers email support for technical issues and account questions Email: Funraisin offers email support for technical issues and account questions vs Get Movin Fundraising provides email support for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier — phone calls and priority help for premium users only Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier — phone calls and priority help for premium users only vs Business hours support with limited availability — phone help restricted to urgent issues