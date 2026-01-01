Funraisin and Get Movin' Fundraising help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising, donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Funraisin VS Get Movin Fundraising
Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% fees, while Get Movin takes 7.9% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or team challenge actually raises money for your mission.
Funraisin and Get Movin limit support to business hours and premium tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed, not just survive.
Funraisin and Get Movin focus only on peer-to-peer campaigns, forcing you to find separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy handles everything in one place.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% fees and Get Movin takes 7.9% of every donation, Zeffy keeps your entire fundraising budget working for your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no extra cost, plus live training sessions and a comprehensive help center. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier, every Zeffy user gets the same high-quality assistance.
Yes! While Funraisin and Get Movin focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management - all at zero cost.
Most P2P platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you everything Funraisin offers - peer-to-peer campaigns, team pages, social sharing - but keeps 100% of donations in your hands instead of taking $120/month plus 5% fees.
With Zeffy, your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated. While Get Movin takes 7.9% and Funraisin takes $120/month plus 5% per gift, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, meaning more money goes directly to your cause where it belongs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
