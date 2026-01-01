Funraisin VS Tiltify

Tiltify

P2P Campaign Platforms Features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising Leaderboards Social Sharing Tools Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$120/month + 5% + card fees per gift
5% platform cut + card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe)
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees
5% platform fee on all donations.
5%
Monthly fees
$120/month
$120/month (Basic plan)
$0
No monthly fee
Value for money
4/5
5.0/5

Features
0.0/5
Steep learning curve. Setup takes hours; limited features require workarounds. 5/5
Built for streamers. Fast setup, but gaming-focused with platform fees. Donations
Basic donation processing with limited customization options
Tiltify focuses on gaming and streaming donations with built-in social features, but charges platform fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities Tiltify doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell event access alongside your campaigns.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Core peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with social sharing tools
Tiltify specializes in gaming-focused peer-to-peer campaigns with streaming integration, but charges fees that cut into your fundraising results.
Auctions
No auction features available Tiltify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with your peer-to-peer campaigns.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle or contest features Tiltify doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to integrate with your campaigns.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality Tiltify lacks e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store integration to sell merchandise alongside your peer-to-peer campaigns.
Memberships Funraisin focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Not available - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs
Donor Management/CRM Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited CRM features for building long-term donor relationships beyond individual campaigns.
Limited donor tracking focused on gaming campaigns - lacks comprehensive donor relationship management features
Emails & Newsletter Basic email capabilities within campaign context. Limited newsletter features compared to dedicated email marketing tools.
Basic email notifications for campaign updates, but no dedicated newsletter or email marketing tools
Payment Processing Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees on top of payment processing costs. Less cost-effective for smaller nonprofits.
Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees on top of payment processing costs. Less cost-effective for smaller nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards only for peer-to-peer campaigns
Credit cards and digital wallets for gaming streams
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Processes donations through integrated payment systems for fundraising campaigns
Supported - Accepts major credit cards for gaming and streaming fundraisers
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Payment method details not clearly outlined on main platform information
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for quick donations during streams
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Funraisin focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising events, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising with credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Funraisin is a web-based peer-to-peer fundraising platform, not a mobile payment app
Not supported - Platform is designed for online gaming fundraisers, not in-person events

Customer Support
0.0
5/5 Unlimited Support
Funraisin limits support based on your plan tier and response times
Tiltify's support availability varies by plan tier and campaign volume
Phone Support / Office Hours Funraisin offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Tiltify offers scheduled phone support for higher-tier accounts and enterprise users
Webinars Funraisin provides occasional training webinars for platform users
Tiltify provides educational webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices
Help Center Funraisin has a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
Tiltify maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs for campaign setup
Email
Funraisin offers email support through their help desk system Tiltify offers email support through their help center contact system
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help for higher-paying users only Platform designed for gamers and streamers with support gated by plan level