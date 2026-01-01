RallyUp

Auctions Platforms Features
Online Raffle Ticket Sales
✓
✓ In-person raffle ticket sales
✗
✗
Auto-Generated & Scannable E-Tickets Auto-Generated & Scannable E-Tickets
✗
✓
Custom Raffle Forms + Donor Info Collection Custom Raffle Forms + Donor Info Collection
✓
✓
QR Code Raffle Entry
✗ QR Code Raffle Entry
✗
Randomized Winner Draw Tool
✓
✓
Mobile-First Checkout Mobile-First Checkout
✓
✓
Unlimited Entries, Campaigns, and Contacts
✗ Unlimited Entries, Campaigns, and Contacts
✗
Automated Email Follow-Ups
✓
✓

Pricing
5%
✗ + card fees on winning bids
6.9%
✗ Up to this amount plus card fees and tips
Processing fees
N/A
✗ No pricing information available
1.9%–2.9% + $0.30
✗ per transaction (charged by Stripe or PayPal). 501(c) organizations can apply for nonprofit discount.
Platform fees
$0
✓ Starting price for FREE plan; other plans charge additional fees.
$0
✓ Free Plan has no platform fee (uses Donor Tipping); other plans charge platform fees.
Monthly fees
$0
✓
$0
✓ No contracts, subscriptions, up-front fees, setup fees, consulting fees, or minimum fees.
Value for money
4.7
4.7

Features
5.0/5
✓ Perfect for auctions. 5.0/5
✓ Perfect for auctions. Simple setup, minimal learning curve, ready to launch.
4.7/5
✓ Great for raffles. 4.7/5
✓ Great for raffles. Straightforward to use, though peer-to-peer setup takes extra steps.
Donations
✗ Basic donation collection available, though not their main focus - limited customization and branding options
✗ RallyUp processes donations with multiple payment options, though their fee structure reduces the amount reaching your cause.
Ticketing
✗ Event ticketing available but with transaction fees that reduce your event revenue and limited customization
✗ RallyUp offers event ticketing capabilities, but their fee structure means less money goes directly to your organization.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
✗ Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
✗ Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - basic team fundraising without advanced social sharing tools
✓ RallyUp supports peer-to-peer campaigns with social sharing features, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations.
Auctions
✗ Galabid offers silent auction tools with mobile bidding, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue
✗ RallyUp offers auction functionality with bidding tools, but charges platform fees that eat into your fundraising proceeds.
Raffles
✓ Strong raffle platform with digital ticket sales, winner selection tools, and compliance features for legal requirements
✓ RallyUp specializes in raffles and sweepstakes with ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance tools built for this purpose.
Online store
✗ No dedicated online store functionality - Online store
✗ No dedicated online store functionality - you'll need a separate platform for selling merchandise or products
✗ RallyUp provides basic merchandise sales through their platform, but charges transaction fees on every sale.
Memberships
✗ Galabid focuses on auction events, not ongoing membership management. Memberships
✗ Galabid focuses on auction events, not ongoing membership management. No recurring billing or member portal features.
✗ RallyUp doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need a separate platform to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Donor Management/CRM
✗ Tracks bidder information and purchase history for auction events. Donor Management/CRM
✗ Tracks bidder information and purchase history for auction events. No comprehensive donor relationship management tools.
✗ RallyUp offers basic participant tracking for raffles but doesn't provide full donor management or relationship tracking capabilities.
Emails & Newsletter
✗ Basic email notifications for auction updates and bidding alerts. Emails & Newsletter
✗ Basic email notifications for auction updates and bidding alerts. Limited email marketing capabilities beyond events.
✗ RallyUp provides basic email notifications for raffle participants but lacks comprehensive newsletter tools for broader donor communication.
Payment Processing
✗ Processes payments for auction bids and purchases. Payment Processing
✗ Processes payments for auction bids and purchases. Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus platform fees.
✗ Processes payments for auction bids and purchases. Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus platform fees.

Payment methods
✓ Credit cards and mobile wallets only
✓ Credit cards and mobile wallets only
Credit Card Payments
✓ Supported - Accepts major credit cards for auction bids, raffle tickets, and donations
✓ Yes - Accepts major credit cards for raffle tickets and donations with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
✓ Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments for quick checkout during events
✓ Yes - Supports digital wallet payments for quick raffle ticket purchases
ACH / Bank Transfers
✗ Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction and raffle payments, not bank transfers
✗ Not supported - RallyUp focuses on credit card processing for raffle and fundraising campaigns
Tap to Pay App
✗ Not supported - Galabid is web-based without in-person payment capabilities
✗ Not available - RallyUp operates as web-based platform without mobile point-of-sale features

Customer Support
5.0/5
✓
4.7/5
✗ Unlimited Support
✗ Galabid offers limited support hours with response times varying by plan level
✗ RallyUp limits support based on subscription tier and plan type
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
✓ Galabid provides phone support during business hours for premium plan users
✓ RallyUp offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Webinars Webinars
✓ Galabid provides occasional training webinars for auction and raffle setup
✓ RallyUp provides occasional training webinars for platform features
Help Center
✓ Galabid has a knowledge base with Help Center
✓ Galabid has a knowledge base with articles on auction and raffle management
✓ RallyUp maintains a help center with articles and guides for users
Email
✓ Galabid offers email support through their contact form and help desk system Email
✓ Galabid offers email support through their contact form and help desk system
✓ RallyUp offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
✗ Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to premium users with varying response times Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
✗ Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to premium users with varying response times
✗ Support quality varies by subscription tier — higher-paying users get priority access and faster help