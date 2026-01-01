Galabid and ReadySetAuction help you run silent auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Galabid VS Ready Set Auction
Galabid takes 5% plus card fees, and ReadySetAuction charges annual fees plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
Galabid and ReadySetAuction limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help setting up your auction or managing bids.
Galabid and ReadySetAuction only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and events all in one platform without switching tools.
Zeffy offers all the auction features you need plus much more - at zero cost. While auction platforms charge 5% fees plus card processing, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of what you raise through our fee-free model.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy - donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores. One platform handles all your needs year-round.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, not just during business hours. Plus, our team understands nonprofit challenges beyond auctions and helps with your complete fundraising strategy.
Auction platforms charge 5% fees plus card processing costs on every bid. Zeffy charges nothing - you keep 100% of what you raise. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Auction platforms leave you searching for separate tools for donations, memberships, and ticketing. Zeffy handles your complete fundraising needs in one place, saving you time and money year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
