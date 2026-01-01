Galabid and SchoolAuction.net help you run auction events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Galabid VS School Auction.net
Galabid takes 5% plus card fees and SchoolAuction.net charges 3% plus card fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Galabid and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help setting up your auction or managing bidders.
Galabid and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, sell event tickets, collect donations, and manage memberships all in one place without switching platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
