Galabid VS Silent Auction Pro

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
5% plus card fees on winning bids
2% Annual fee plus card fees
Processing fees
N/A - No pricing information available
2.9% flat processing via Worldpay with no per-transaction fees; 3% surcharge for paying invoice by credit card
Platform fees
N/A - FREE plan with no platform fees; PRO plan charges a percentage fee and FLAT FEE plan has an upfront fee instead of platform fees.
N/A - 2.0% of all auction proceeds (items, tickets, donations, fund-a-need), capped at $3,500 per event
Monthly fees
$0
$0 - No monthly fees; annual subscription plans range from $449/year to $899/year depending on plan
Value for money
4.7
N/A

Features
5.0/5 - Polished auction platform, but fees and limited features require add-ons
N/A - Auction-focused tool with steep learning curve and narrow functionality
Donations
Basic donation collection available, though primarily focused on auction events rather than ongoing donor relationships
Silent Auction Pro doesn't offer standalone donation functionality - it focuses specifically on auction-based fundraising rather than general giving.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available for auction events, though comes with processing fees that impact your bottom line
Silent Auction Pro doesn't provide event ticketing - it manages auction bidding but doesn't handle ticket sales for event admission.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on centralized auction events only
Silent Auction Pro doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising features - it focuses on centralized auction events rather than supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
Galabid offers mobile bidding and auction management tools, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue
Silent Auction Pro specializes in auction management with mobile bidding, real-time tracking, and automated checkout processes for fundraising events.
Raffles
Basic raffle functionality available as part of auction platform, but with transaction fees reducing your proceeds
Silent Auction Pro doesn't include raffle functionality - it's designed specifically for silent and live auction formats rather than raffle-style fundraising.
Online store
Limited merchandise sales capabilities, mainly designed to support auction items rather than full store functionality
Silent Auction Pro doesn't include online store capabilities - it's built specifically for auction items rather than regular merchandise sales.
Memberships
Galabid doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Silent Auction Pro doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic bidder tracking during auctions only. Limited donor relationship management beyond event participation data.
Basic bidder information capture only. No comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, or relationship tracking features.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. Limited donor relationship management beyond event participation data.
Basic bidder information capture only. No comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, or relationship tracking features.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for follow-up communications.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with donors and auction participants.
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for smaller donations.
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for smaller donations.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no modern payment options
Basic credit card processing, missing key methods
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and donations
Supported - Accepts credit card payments through integrated payment processors for auction items
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Payment methods not detailed on their platform
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing methods
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Silent Auction Pro focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
5.0/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
Galabid limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
Silent Auction Pro offers limited support during standard business hours only
Phone Support / Office Unlimited Support
Galabid limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
Silent Auction Pro offers limited support during standard business hours only
Phone Support / Office Hours
Galabid offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier subscribers only
Silent Auction Pro provides phone support during regular business hours
Webinars
Galabid provides occasional training webinars for auction setup and platform features
Silent Auction Pro provides training webinars for auction setup and management
Help Center Galabid provides occasional training webinars for auction setup and platform features
Silent Auction Pro provides training webinars for auction setup and management
Help Center
Galabid maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for auction management
Silent Auction Pro has a help center with guides and FAQs for auction platforms
Email
Galabid Galabid maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for auction management
Silent Auction Pro has a help center with guides and FAQs for auction platforms
Email
Galabid offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
Silent Auction Pro offers email support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Business hours only support with limited availability Business hours only support with limited availability