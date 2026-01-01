Galabid and Silent Auction Pro help you run auction events, but they charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Galabid VS Silent Auction Pro
💰
Galabid charges 5% plus card fees and Silent Auction Pro takes 2% plus annual fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Galabid and Silent Auction Pro only handle auctions. Zeffy gives you donor management, email tools, raffles, and ticketing all in one place for ongoing stewardship.
🆘
Galabid and Silent Auction Pro limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever your event needs help.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing. Unlike Galabid's 5% fees or Silent Auction Pro's annual costs plus 2% fees, every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get complete fundraising capabilities, not just auction management.
Yes! While Galabid and Silent Auction Pro focus mainly on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform. Run auctions, sell event tickets, collect donations, manage memberships, and send newsletters - all in one place with zero platform fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users, unlike Galabid and Silent Auction Pro which limit support based on your plan. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed without charging extra for premium assistance or phone support.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise. Galabid takes 5% plus card fees on winning bids, while Silent Auction Pro charges annual fees plus 2% plus card fees. On a $10,000 auction, that's $500+ in fees versus $0 with Zeffy.
You get unlimited support from real people who understand nonprofits. Unlike Galabid and Silent Auction Pro that limit help based on your plan, our team provides free email and chat support to walk you through setup and answer questions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
