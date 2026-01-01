Get Movin Fundraising and RunSignup help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise for your programs. Zeffy gives you everything you need to launch walkathons, fun runs, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your school or cause.
Get Movin Fundraising VS Run Signup
Get Movin takes 7.9% and RunSignup charges 4% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or charity run actually raises money for your mission.
Get Movin limits support to business hours and RunSignup restricts phone help to premium plans. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat.
Get Movin and RunSignup focus on athletic events. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management for year-round fundraising.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Get Movin takes 7.9% and RunSignup charges 4% plus card fees. Your supporters' full donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Get Movin and RunSignup's limited business-hour support, Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat. Our team understands nonprofits and provides hands-on help whenever you need it.
Yes. While Get Movin and RunSignup focus mainly on athletic events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management - all with zero fees.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools beyond just P2P campaigns - auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all with zero fees. Get Movin and RunSignup focus mainly on athletic events with limited features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. Get Movin takes 7.9% per gift and RunSignup charges 4% plus card fees. Your supporters' full donations reach your cause, maximizing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
