Give A Hand and Kickstarter help you crowdfund for causes, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS Kickstarter
💸
Keep 100% of funds raised with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-5% plus processing costs that eat into your mission budget.
🧰
Run raffles, auctions, events, and recurring giving campaigns all in one place instead of juggling multiple platforms for basic nonprofit fundraising.
📞
Get unlimited phone and email support whenever you need help, not limited business hours assistance that leaves you stuck during campaign crises.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Give A Hand takes 2.9% + 30¢ and Kickstarter takes 5% + card fees. Plus, you get donor management, recurring giving, and event tools all in one place.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge fees on every donation, Zeffy lets you run unlimited campaigns with zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of their intended donation always goes to your cause.
Absolutely. Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand and Kickstarter offer basic supporter tracking. Zeffy provides complete donor management with recurring giving, automated receipts, donor communication tools, and detailed reporting designed specifically for nonprofit needs.
Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while Kickstarter takes 5% + card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but your fundraising keeps every dollar intended for your mission.
Yes. Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns with basic supporter tracking. Zeffy provides complete donor management with recurring giving, automated thank-you emails, and detailed donor histories. You can build lasting relationships that go far beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
