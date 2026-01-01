Give A Hand and Spacehive help you crowdfund community projects, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS Spacehive
🆓
While Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your mission with zero platform costs.
🧰
Beyond basic crowdfunding, Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, donor management, and email tools in one platform.
🤝
Skip limited business-hour support. Zeffy offers unlimited assistance, live training sessions, and dedicated help whenever you need it.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits - including live chat, phone calls, and dedicated training. Give A Hand offers limited support with delays, while Spacehive only provides basic email help.
Zeffy grows with your nonprofit beyond one-time campaigns. You get donor management, event ticketing, membership programs, and ongoing fundraising tools. Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand and Spacehive focus only on single campaigns.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees that reduce your impact. You keep every dollar donated, plus get donor management, event ticketing, and ongoing support designed for nonprofit needs.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Give A Hand takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees. That means more money stays with your cause instead of going to fees.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including donor management, event ticketing, membership programs, online stores, and ongoing donation collection - all in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript