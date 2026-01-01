Give A Hand and SpotFund help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Give A Hand VS SpotFund
Give A Hand takes 2.9% + 30¢ and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Give A Hand and SpotFund focus on single crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, events, memberships, and ongoing donor stewardship in one platform.
Give A Hand and SpotFund provide limited support with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited phone, email, and chat support to help your nonprofit succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and SpotFund adds card fees to every donation. You keep every dollar raised instead of losing hundreds to processing costs.
Yes. While Give A Hand and SpotFund focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor management all in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans, while Give A Hand and SpotFund offer limited support with delayed response times. You get dedicated help whenever you need it, not just during business hours.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees. Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, and SpotFund adds card fees to every donation. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions, but you keep every dollar raised.
Unlike Give A Hand and SpotFund that only handle crowdfunding campaigns, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit. You get event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor management all in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
