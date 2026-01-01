Givealittle and Indiegogo help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Givealittle VS Indiegogo
Givealittle and Indiegogo take 5% platform cuts plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic campaign pages. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
Givealittle offers limited NZ-only support and Indiegogo provides plan-based responses. Zeffy gives unlimited support to help your nonprofit succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus comprehensive tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores. Crowdfunding platforms take 5% cuts and lack ongoing fundraising features nonprofits need.
Crowdfunding platforms charge 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. They lack donor management, membership programs, event ticketing, and comprehensive reporting. Zeffy provides all these tools in one platform designed for nonprofits' year-round needs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits. Givealittle offers limited support with delays, while Indiegogo lacks phone support entirely. You get dedicated help when you need it, not automated responses.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for short-term campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy offers zero platform fees, comprehensive donor management, and year-round fundraising tools. Build lasting relationships with supporters, not just one-time backers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
