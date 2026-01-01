Givealittle VS YouCaring

YouCaring

Crowdfunding Platforms Features

Campaign Builder
✓ (Givealittle)
✗ (YouCaring)

Social Sharing & Link Generator
✓ (Givealittle)
✓ (YouCaring)

Fundraising Goal Tracker ✓ (Givealittle)
✓ (YouCaring)

Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) ✓ (Givealittle)
✓ (YouCaring)

Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available (Givealittle) Information not available (YouCaring)

Upload Videos & Photos
✓ (Givealittle) ✗ (YouCaring)

Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall ✓ (Givealittle)
✓ (YouCaring)

Custom Donor Communications ✗ (Givealittle)
✗ (YouCaring)

Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
✗ (Givealittle) ✗ (YouCaring)

Donation Dedication Options
✓ (Givealittle)
✗ (YouCaring)

Pricing

Givealittle: 5% platform cut + card fees
YouCaring: 2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift

Processing fees
Givealittle: 1.5% fee charged to donors when paying by credit/debit card (e.g., $20 donation = $20.30 charged). No additional processing fee for other payment methods
YouCaring: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Platform fees
Givealittle: 5% flat fee (GST inclusive) on the total amount raised, deducted when funds are paid out
YouCaring: $0 - Free to start and manage a fundraiser

Monthly fees
Givealittle: $0 - No monthly fees
YouCaring: $0 - No monthly fees

Value for money
Givealittle: N/A
YouCaring: N/A

Features

Givealittle: N/A - Basic donation campaigns with transaction fees. Limited donor tools and no membership support. YouCaring: N/A - Personal fundraising focus. Lacks nonprofit essentials like donor management and email tools. Donations
Givealittle: Basic crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing features, but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus payment processing fees
YouCaring: YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and medical crowdfunding, but lacks nonprofit-specific donation tools like recurring giving and donor management.

Ticketing
Givealittle: No event ticketing capabilities - focused solely on fundraising campaigns
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendee information.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Givealittle: Limited peer-to-peer options through campaign sharing, but no dedicated team fundraising tools
YouCaring: YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages, but lacks advanced peer-to-peer tools like team fundraising and campaign customization for nonprofits.

Auctions
Givealittle: No auction functionality - platform designed exclusively for donation-based crowdfunding
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles
Givealittle: No raffle or lottery functionality available on the platform
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't support raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.

Online store
Givealittle: No e-commerce or merchandise selling features - campaigns only accept donations
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce functionality for selling nonprofit merchandise or products alongside fundraising campaigns.

Memberships
Givealittle: Not available - Givealittle focuses on one-time crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs
YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time crowdfunding campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.

Donor Management/CRM
Givealittle: Basic donor information collection through campaign pages, but lacks comprehensive donor relationship management tools
YouCaring: Basic campaign management only. No donor database, contact management, or relationship tracking features for building long-term supporter connections.

Emails & Newsletter
Givealittle: Limited communication tools - mainly campaign updates and basic donor notifications without full email marketing features
YouCaring: No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'd need separate tools to communicate with your supporters after campaigns end.

Payment Processing
Givealittle: Basic payment processing with transaction fees charged to donors, reducing the amount your cause receives
YouCaring: Processes donations through third-party payment processors with standard transaction fees. No fee-free payment processing available.

Payment methods

Givealittle: Cards and tap payments only, no bank transfers
YouCaring: Basic card payments with processing fees

Credit Card Payments
Givealittle: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards through Stripe integration
YouCaring: Supported - Accepted major credit cards but charged processing fees to campaigns

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Givealittle: Supported - Offers contactless payments including mobile wallet options
YouCaring: Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry forms without mobile wallet integration

ACH / Bank Transfers
Givealittle: Not supported - Givealittle focuses on card payments and contactless donations only
YouCaring: Not supported - YouCaring focused on basic credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns

Tap to Pay App
Givealittle: Supported - Specializes in contactless donations with Chip+PIN and tap functionality
YouCaring: Not supported - YouCaring was a web-based platform without mobile payment app capabilities

Customer Support

Givealittle: N/A
YouCaring: N/A

Unlimited Support
Givealittle: Givealittle offers standard support with some limitations on response times
YouCaring: YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - responses may be delayed during busy periods

Phone Support / Office Hours
Givealittle: Givealittle provides phone support during limited business hours
YouCaring: YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars
Givealittle: Givealittle offers occasional educational webinars for fundraising best practices
YouCaring: YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for fundraisers

Help Center
Givealittle: Givealittle maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
YouCaring: YouCaring has a help center with articles and guides for campaign creators

Email
Givealittle: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues
YouCaring: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Givealittle: Live chat and phone support during business hours with standard response times
YouCaring: Email-only support with potential delays during busy periods