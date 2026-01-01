Givealittle and YouCaring help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you campaign tools, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givealittle VS YouCaring
💯
Givealittle takes 5% plus card fees and YouCaring charged 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Givealittle and YouCaring focus only on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships all in one platform.
🤝
Givealittle and YouCaring provide limited donor tracking. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up automation to nurture supporters.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-5% plus processing fees. You keep 100% of donations and get nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, recurring giving, and event ticketing all in one place.
Crowdfunding platforms charge fees on every donation (Givealittle takes 5% plus card fees, YouCaring charged 2.9% + 30¢). Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission, but 100% of your donations stay with your cause.
Most crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns without nonprofit essentials like membership management, event ticketing, or comprehensive donor CRM. Zeffy provides all these tools in one platform, designed specifically for nonprofits' year-round needs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated nonprofit specialists who understand your mission. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited business-hour support focused on campaign troubleshooting, not ongoing nonprofit growth.
Crowdfunding platforms limit you to basic card payments with high fees. Zeffy offers ACH payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and tap-to-pay options with zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of every donation regardless of payment method.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript