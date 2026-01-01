Givelify and iDonate both offer donation tools, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify VS i Donate
💸
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and iDonate takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
💬
Givelify and iDonate offer limited business-hour support by subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to help you succeed.
🎟️
Givelify only handles donations and iDonate requires separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, and online stores in one platform.
The savings add up fast. If you raise $10,000 monthly, Givelify costs $320 in fees while iDonate costs $1,588 ($99 monthly + 4% fees). Zeffy costs $0. That's $3,840 to $19,056 more per year staying in your mission instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone calls at no cost. Unlike Givelify and iDonate who limit support to business hours, our team helps you get set up and running whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly costs. While Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and iDonate takes processing fees from every gift, Zeffy keeps your full donation amount. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone - completely free. Both Givelify and iDonate limit support to business hours only, with response times varying by subscription level. You get dedicated help when you need it, not when it's convenient for them.
Yes! While Givelify and iDonate focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All tools are free and work together seamlessly for your nonprofit.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript