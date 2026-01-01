Givelify VS Kindrid

Givelify and Kindrid both offer mobile giving for churches, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy provides the same donation tools, event registration, and donor management — with zero fees so your congregation's generosity stays 100% with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Kindrid takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can give their full intended amount to your cause.
While Givelify and Kindrid focus only on donations, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform so you can diversify your fundraising without juggling multiple tools.
Givelify and Kindrid limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed whenever questions arise.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Givelify and Kindrid charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of processing fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone calls without restrictions. Givelify and Kindrid limit support to business hours with potential delays.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Givelify and Kindrid focus only on donations.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while Kindrid adds monthly fees on top of processing costs.
Zeffy offers donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one free platform. Givelify and Kindrid only handle donations and charge fees that reduce your impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
