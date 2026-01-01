Givelify and Network for Good both help you collect donations, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify VS Network for Good
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Network for Good takes 3-5% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Givelify only handles mobile donations and Network for Good lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
Givelify and Network for Good limit support by subscription tier with business-hours-only access. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every organization.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from each donation, reducing your fundraising impact. Plus, Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools beyond just donations.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no cost, while Network for Good gates phone support behind premium subscriptions. With zero platform fees, Zeffy helps small nonprofits keep more funds for their mission.
Yes! Unlike Givelify's donation-only focus, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores. You get a complete fundraising platform without paying multiple vendors or transaction fees.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations, so 100% goes to your cause. While Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Network for Good charges $100-$400/month plus 3-5% fees, Zeffy keeps your funds intact.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save $3,480 yearly switching from Givelify and up to $9,600 from Network for Good. Zeffy's zero-fee model means donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
