Givergy and Limelight Events help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools, event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givergy VS Limelight Events
💰
Givergy takes 5% plus card fees, and Limelight Events charges $99/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on your auctions, raffles, and ticket sales.
🧰
Givergy and Limelight Events focus on event production. Zeffy gives you donor management, email campaigns, and year-round fundraising tools.
📞
Givergy and Limelight Events offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support for every nonprofit.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, auctions, and ticket sales, while Givergy takes 5% plus card fees from every transaction. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Limelight Events' $99 monthly fee plus card fees, Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools at zero cost. You get auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management without monthly charges eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy beyond just events. While Givergy and Limelight focus mainly on event management, Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM tools.
Event platforms like Givergy charge 5% plus card fees, while others like Limelight Events charge $99 monthly plus fees per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, letting your nonprofit keep 100% of donations and ticket sales.
Traditional event platforms focus only on single events and charge fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy year-round with auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donor management at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript