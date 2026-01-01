Givergy and SplashThat help you manage fundraising events, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donor management, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala or fundraiser stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givergy VS Splash That
Givergy takes 5% of every ticket and bid, while SplashThat charges $21.5k annually plus fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
Givergy lacks donor management and SplashThat requires separate tools for auctions and donations. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor stewardship in one platform.
Givergy offers tiered support and SplashThat limits help to enterprise customers. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and chat support to every nonprofit, regardless of event size.
Event platforms charge hefty fees that cut into your fundraising. Givergy takes 5% plus card fees, while SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, keeping 100% of your donations.
Yes. Event platforms force you to juggle multiple tools for auctions, donations, and donor management. Zeffy combines events, ongoing fundraising, and supporter relationships in one free platform.
Event platforms charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy offers all fundraising tools with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes. While event platforms focus only on galas and auctions, Zeffy supports events plus ongoing donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one place.
Event platforms limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to all nonprofits at no cost, helping you succeed without extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
