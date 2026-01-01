GiveSendGo and SpotFund help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS SpotFund
💸
GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy operates with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
🧰
GiveSendGo and SpotFund focus on general crowdfunding without donor management or email tools. Zeffy includes CRM, newsletters, and relationship tracking.
🎟️
GiveSendGo and SpotFund can't handle auctions, raffles, or events. Zeffy offers ticketing, online stores, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
GiveSendGo charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while SpotFund adds card fees to every gift. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your cause instead of losing $29+ to fees.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that only handle campaigns, Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation. Run events, sell merchandise, track donors, and send newsletters all in one place.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. GiveSendGo and SpotFund provide limited office hours support focused on general crowdfunding, not nonprofit-specific needs.
Crowdfunding platforms treat you like any other campaign creator. Zeffy is built exclusively for nonprofits with zero fees, donor management, event tools, and features that help you build lasting relationships with supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
