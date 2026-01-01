GiveSendGo and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
GiveSendGo VS Whydonate
GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per gift and Whydonate adds card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
GiveSendGo and Whydonate focus only on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
GiveSendGo offers limited support with delays and Whydonate restricts phone support to premium accounts. Zeffy provides unlimited support for all users.
Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.7-2.9% plus transaction fees. You also get complete fundraising tools including events, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per donation, and Whydonate charges similar card fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM tools. Everything your nonprofit needs in one place.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and regular training webinars at no cost. Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo provide limited support with delays, while Whydonate restricts phone support to premium accounts only.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns. Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits with ongoing fundraising needs including donor management, event ticketing, memberships, and auctions. Plus, you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
