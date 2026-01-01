GiveWP and Network for Good both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Give WP VS Network for Good
GiveWP and Network for Good charge 2-3% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your mission.
GiveWP and Network for Good require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, and fundraising campaigns in one system.
GiveWP and Network for Good limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help for every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy offers 100% free donation processing with no transaction fees, while GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees. You keep every dollar donated instead of losing hundreds monthly to fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no cost. Network for Good gates phone support and priority help behind higher subscription levels, limiting access for smaller nonprofits.
Yes, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform. GiveWP only handles basic donations, requiring you to purchase separate software for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy is 100% free with no transaction fees or monthly costs. GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, while Network for Good costs $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per transaction.
Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. GiveWP only handles basic donations, forcing you to buy separate software for events and merchandise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
