GiveWP and RebelGive both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give WP VS Rebel Give
GiveWP and RebelGive charge 2-3% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' gifts go directly to your mission.
GiveWP and RebelGive only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
GiveWP and RebelGive limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live office hours for every organization.
Zeffy operates on a different model - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. This means nonprofits get everything free while we stay sustainable. No monthly fees, no transaction costs, just 100% of your donations.
Yes. While GiveWP charges 2% plus card fees and RebelGive charges $49/month plus fees, Zeffy gives you donation forms, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management at zero cost. You get more features for less money.
Unlike GiveWP which charges 2% fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation while getting all the features you need - donation forms, donor management, and email tools - in one platform.
While RebelGive focuses only on churches and charges processing fees, Zeffy serves all nonprofits with zero fees. Plus, you get comprehensive fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and event ticketing that RebelGive doesn't offer.
Zeffy is the only platform that's truly free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. While competitors nickel and dime you with fees, Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise successfully at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
