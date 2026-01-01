RebelGive

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing 

Pricing
2%
fee per gift, plus card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2%
fee on all one-time donations for Stripe Free plans; All payment gateways have their own processing fees
1.9%
for all cards (including AMEX); $0.25 flat per transaction for ACH/bank transfers. These convenience fees are automatically covered by donors, not the church.
Platform fees
N/A
No pricing information available
$0
No platform fees or revenue share; RebelGive does not take a percentage cut from donations.
Monthly fees
$0/year
Plans are billed annually, with a Free plan and paid tiers up to $599/year.
$49/month
Tiered by church size, up to $219/month, with annual options from $690/year to $2,190/year.
Value for money
4.4
N/A

Features
4.4/5
Solid donation forms, but you'll need other tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and email.
N/A
Basic donation platform with limited features. Plan on integrating multiple separate tools for your nonprofit.
Donations
GiveWP offers donation forms and payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of payment processor costs
RebelGive focuses on donation forms with basic customization options. However, their platform charges processing fees on every donation your supporters make.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need a separate platform for selling event tickets
RebelGive doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to manage event registration and attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising options - basic campaign creation without advanced social sharing tools
RebelGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising features, but with limited customization options and the same processing fees applied to all donations raised.
Auctions
No auction functionality - you'll need separate auction software to run online or silent auctions
RebelGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
No built-in raffle functionality - requires third-party plugins or separate tools to run raffles
RebelGive doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
No e-commerce features - can't sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
RebelGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software and manual processes to sell merchandise or products for your cause.
Memberships
GiveWP offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals or tiered access controls.
RebelGive offers basic membership features through integrations, but requires technical setup and additional costs for full functionality.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited relationship management features compared to dedicated CRM solutions.
Basic donor tracking and reporting. CRM features are limited compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms and may require additional tools.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with separate platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
Limited built-in email capabilities. Requires third-party integrations like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for comprehensive donor communication.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through third-party gateways like Stripe and PayPal, but you'll pay standard transaction fees on top of gateway costs.
Processes donations through third-party gateways like Stripe and PayPal, but you'll pay standard transaction fees on top of gateway costs. 

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through payment gateway integrations
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Available through compatible payment gateway add-ons
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for donor convenience
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - GiveWP focuses on credit card donations through WordPress
Not supported - RebelGive focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - WordPress plugin requires online browser-based donations
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.4/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
GiveWP limits support based on your plan level and response times vary
RebelGive limits support based on plan tier and response times
Phone Support / Office Hours
GiveWP does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users
RebelGive offers scheduled phone support for higher-tier plans only
Webinars GiveWP provides occasional webinars and training sessions for users
RebelGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features
Help Center
GiveWP maintains a comprehensive documentation library and knowledge base RebelGive maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and troubleshooting articles
Email
GiveWP offers email support through their ticketing system for all users RebelGive offers email support for technical questions and account assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level with varying response times and no phone support available Plan-gated support with phone calls limited to higher-tier subscribers only 