GiveWP and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give WP VS We Fund4U
GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, and WeFund4U takes platform fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
GiveWP and WeFund4U require multiple plugins and third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
GiveWP limits support by plan level, and WeFund4U only offers business-hour help. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Unlike GiveWP which charges 2% fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation while getting all the tools you need - donation forms, donor management, and payment processing - without monthly subscriptions or hidden fees.
Zeffy offers zero fees and unlimited support, while WeFund4U charges fees and only provides phone support during business hours. Plus, Zeffy includes features WeFund4U lacks - like event ticketing, online stores, and membership management - all at no cost to your organization.
Yes! While GiveWP and WeFund4U focus mainly on donations, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. You can sell event tickets, run online stores, manage memberships, host auctions and raffles - all with zero fees. No need for multiple plugins or additional software.
GiveWP charges 2% fees plus card processing costs, while WeFund4U takes 5% plus card fees from every donation. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of donations with no platform fees, transaction costs, or monthly subscriptions.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help whenever you need it. GiveWP limits support based on your plan level, and WeFund4U only offers phone support during business hours. With Zeffy, you get real help when you need it most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
