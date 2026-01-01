Google Forms and Typeform help you collect information, but they don't connect to fundraising or donor management. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and supporter data — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Google Forms VS Typeform
💳
Google Forms and Typeform gather responses but require separate payment tools and manual donor tracking. Zeffy handles donations, donor management, and follow-up emails in one place.
💸
Typeform costs $22/month plus payment processing fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🤝
Form builders lack donor profiles and giving history tracking that nonprofits need. Zeffy provides complete donor stewardship tools to build lasting relationships.
Google Forms and Typeform collect information but can't process payments. You'd need separate payment tools, pay processing fees, and manually track donations. Zeffy handles everything in one place with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Typeform costs $22/month plus credit card fees that eat into your donations. Google Forms is free but requires paid payment processors. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, keeping more money for your mission.
Form builders collect responses but lack donation management, donor tracking, and payment processing. You'd need multiple tools and pay various fees. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools designed for nonprofits, all in one free platform.
Form builders like Google Forms and Typeform can't process payments. You need separate payment tools that charge 2.9% + fees on every donation. Zeffy processes all payments directly with zero fees, so your donors' full contributions reach your mission.
Form builders only collect basic information without donor profiles or giving history. You'd need multiple tools to track relationships. Zeffy provides complete donor management with giving history, automated receipts, and relationship tracking built for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
