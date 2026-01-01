Google Forms VS Typeform

Typeform

Built-in Payment Processing with 0% Fees
Custom Questions & Form Logic Custom Questions & Form Logic
Form Creation & Custom Fields Form Creation & Custom Fields
Recurring Donation Toggle Recurring Donation Toggle
Branded + embeddable Donation Forms Branded + embeddable Donation Forms
Multi-Use Forms: Donations, Events, Registrations Multi-Use Forms: Donations, Events, Registrations
Data Export & Integrations
Automated Tax Receipts & Donor Acknowledgements Automated Tax Receipts & Donor Acknowledgements

Pricing
$0 but no payment processing
$22/mo card fees stack up

Processing fees
$0 Google Forms does not have native payment processing; third-party add-ons have their own fees
$0 None charged by Typeform; third-party rates apply (e.g., 2.9% + $0.30).

Platform fees
$0 Google Forms is free to use with a Google account
$0 No separate platform fees; subscription covers the service.

Monthly fees
$0 for personal use with a Google account; Included in Google Workspace plans: Business Starter $7/user/month, Business Standard $14/user/month, Business Plus $22/user/month, Enterprise (contact sales)
$21.75/mo For non-profits (25% off $29/mo Basic plan).

Value for money
4.4
4.2/5

Features
4.8/5 Simple form builder. Requires manual payment setup and separate tools for donations, ticketing, and donor tracking.
4.2/5 Beautiful forms with learning curve. Needs third-party integrations for payments, ticketing, and donor management.

Donations
Limited donation collection - requires manual payment setup and lacks donor management tools that nonprofits need
Typeform can collect donor information but requires third-party payment processors. You'll pay processing fees and manage donor data separately.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - Google Forms can collect RSVPs but can't sell tickets or manage event check-ins
Typeform can gather event registrations but requires separate payment processing and lacks check-in tools for event management.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - lacks the social sharing and campaign management tools for supporter-led fundraising
Typeform can create fundraiser signup forms but lacks peer-to-peer campaign management, tracking, and supporter engagement tools.

Auctions
Google Forms doesn't support auction functionality - it's a basic form builder without payment processing or bidding features
Typeform doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles
Basic entry collection only - can't handle ticket sales, winner selection, or payment processing for raffle campaigns
Typeform can collect raffle entries but doesn't handle ticket sales, winner selection, or payment processing for raffle campaigns.

Online store
No e-commerce capabilities - Google Forms can't process payments or manage inventory for nonprofit merchandise
Typeform doesn't support e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate tools to sell merchandise and handle inventory management.

Memberships
Google Forms lacks membership management features. You'd need separate tools to track member data, renewals, and payment history.
Limited membership management - requires manual tracking and follow-up processes outside the platform

Donor Management/CRM
Basic data collection only. No donor profiles, giving history tracking, or relationship management features for your supporters.
No donor management features - responses stored as basic form data without relationship tracking

Emails & Newsletter
No email marketing capabilities. You'd need separate tools like Mailchimp to send newsletters and follow up with supporters.
Basic email notifications only - no newsletter capabilities or donor communication tools

Payment Processing
No built-in payment processing. You'd need to integrate with third-party payment tools and manually track transactions.
No built-in payment processing. You'd need to integrate with third-party payment tools and manually track transactions.

Payment methods
No payment processing - only collects responses
No payment processing - only collects responses

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Google Forms only collects responses, not payments
Not supported - Typeform is a form builder, not a payment processor

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Google Forms only collects responses, not payments
Not supported - Typeform is a form builder, not a payment processor

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Google Forms only collects responses, not payments
Not supported - Typeform is a form builder, not a payment processor

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Google Forms only collects responses, not payments
Not supported - Typeform is a form builder, not a payment processor

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.2/5

Unlimited Support
Google Forms doesn't offer unlimited support - limited to standard Google support tiers
Typeform limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans only

Phone Support / Office Hours
Google Forms doesn't provide phone support or office hours for most users
Typeform offers phone support and office hours for Business and Enterprise plans

Webinars
Google Forms doesn't offer dedicated webinars - relies on general Google Workspace training
Typeform provides occasional product webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Google Forms provides a basic help center with articles and troubleshooting guides
Typeform maintains a help center with articles, tutorials, and troubleshooting guides

Email
Google Forms offers basic email support through Google Workspace help channels
Typeform offers email support with response times varying by plan level

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Basic email support through Google Workspace channels, not tailored to nonprofit fundraising needs
Support access varies by plan tier with premium help reserved for higher-paying users