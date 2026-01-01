Handbid and ReadySetAuction both offer mobile bidding for your fundraising auctions, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you auction tools, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every bid and donation stays with your mission.
Handbid VS Ready Set Auction
Handbid and ReadySetAuction charge fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala auction actually raises money for your mission.
Handbid and ReadySetAuction limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers real-time chat support whenever you're working on your fundraising.
Handbid and ReadySetAuction only handle auctions. Zeffy manages auctions, donations, raffles, and memberships without switching between platforms.
Zeffy gives you everything you need for year-round fundraising, not just auctions. While Handbid and ReadySetAuction focus solely on auction events, Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more - all with zero platform fees so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Auction platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Handbid takes $1,396+ plus 3.5% on winning bids, while ReadySetAuction charges annual fees plus card processing costs. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy is your complete fundraising toolkit. Run online donations, sell event tickets, manage raffles, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, handle memberships, and even operate an online store - all from one platform with zero fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, not just during business hours. While Handbid and ReadySetAuction limit support to standard hours with response times based on your plan, Zeffy's team is always ready to help you succeed.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method and charge fees that reduce your impact. Zeffy gives you auctions plus donations, ticketing, raffles, and more - all fee-free so every dollar goes to your mission, not platform costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
