HandUp focuses on human services nonprofits while Indiegogo serves general crowdfunding, but both charge fees that reduce your impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
HandUp VS Indiegogo
HandUp charges 8% per gift and Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
HandUp and Indiegogo focus on crowdfunding campaigns only. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, events, and memberships in one platform.
HandUp and Indiegogo lack donor management and email tools. Zeffy includes built-in CRM and newsletters to nurture relationships.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5-8% in fees and focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers ongoing donation management, donor CRM, and event ticketing at zero cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees while HandUp takes 8% per gift and Indiegogo charges 5% plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause without mandatory platform fees.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management - all designed for ongoing operations.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. While HandUp offers limited support with varying response times and Indiegogo lacks phone support entirely, Zeffy gives you direct access to nonprofit experts whenever you need help.
Crowdfunding platforms like HandUp and Indiegogo are built for single campaigns. Zeffy powers your entire nonprofit with donor management, recurring giving, event ticketing, and online stores - all at zero cost so you can focus on your mission, not managing multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
