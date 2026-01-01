HandUp and Schoolfundr help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you campaign tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
HandUp VS Schoolfundr
HandUp charges 8% per gift and Schoolfundr adds card fees to every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
HandUp only does crowdfunding campaigns and Schoolfundr focuses on basic school fundraising. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and memberships in one platform.
HandUp offers limited email support and Schoolfundr has delayed response times during busy periods. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people ready to help.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, while HandUp charges donors 8% per gift and Schoolfundr adds card fees to every donation. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing money to fees.
Zeffy goes beyond crowdfunding with a complete nonprofit toolkit including donor management, event ticketing, auctions, and online stores. HandUp and Schoolfundr only handle basic campaigns.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, while HandUp charges 8% per gift and Schoolfundr adds card fees. You keep every dollar raised, plus get tools like event ticketing, auctions, and donor management that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Yes. Unlike HandUp and Schoolfundr which only do crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, membership management, raffles, and donor CRM - all without fees.
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH, Apple Pay, and tap-to-pay, while HandUp only takes credit cards and Schoolfundr has limited options. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy instead of paying mandatory fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
