HandUp VS SpotFund

HandUp and SpotFund help nonprofits create crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful fundraising tools — donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
HandUp takes 8% from donors while SpotFund adds card fees to every gift. Zeffy operates with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
HandUp and SpotFund focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
HandUp offers limited support by plan level while SpotFund restricts help based on tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit user.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, while HandUp charges 8% per gift and SpotFund adds card fees. You keep every dollar donated, plus get complete fundraising tools beyond basic crowdfunding campaigns.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides ongoing fundraising tools including events, memberships, peer-to-peer, and donor management. Build lasting relationships, not just one-time campaigns.
Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, membership management, and comprehensive donor CRM. HandUp and SpotFund limit you to basic donation campaigns with minimal customization.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, while HandUp charges donors 8% per gift and SpotFund adds card fees to every donation. Your supporters keep more money in their pockets, and you receive every dollar donated.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding with event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, membership management, and donor CRM. HandUp and SpotFund limit you to simple donation campaigns only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
