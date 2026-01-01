HandUp focuses on human services nonprofits while WhyDonate serves both individuals and charities, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
HandUp VS Whydonate
HandUp charges 8% per gift and Whydonate adds card fees to every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
HandUp and Whydonate lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run diverse fundraising campaigns.
HandUp and Whydonate limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. HandUp charges 8% per gift and Whydonate adds card processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Yes. While HandUp and Whydonate focus mainly on campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, and raffles - all in one platform. No need for multiple tools or extra fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while HandUp and Whydonate limit support based on your plan. You get dedicated help without paying premium fees or worrying about support restrictions.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. HandUp charges donors 8% per gift, and Whydonate adds card processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission without any platform fees eating into your fundraising.
Yes. HandUp and Whydonate only handle campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and membership management. You get everything in one place without juggling multiple platforms or paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
