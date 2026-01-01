Hopin VS Mixily

Mixily

Event Management Features
Event Registration
✅
✅ Online Ticket Sales
✅
✅
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Information not available
Information not available
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) ✅
✅
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Information not available Information not available
Attendee Management
✅
✅ Seating & Table Management
Information not available
Information not available
Event Website Builder ✅
✅
Calendar Integration
✅ Information not available
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
✅
Information not available Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Information not available
Information not available
Virtual Event Support ✅
Information not available

Pricing
Monthly fees plus add-on costs
Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (Stripe payment processing fee)
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (credit card processing via Stripe)
Platform fees
2%
of ticket sales (RingCentral Events commission on ticket purchases)
1% + $0.30
per paid ticket sold (waived with Power Host subscription)
Monthly fees
$750/license/year
Starting at $750/license/year
$0
No monthly fee
Value for money
4.3
N/A

Features
4.3/5
Event-focused platform. Requires integrations for fundraising, donations, and donor management.
N/A
Basic ticketing and registration. Missing auction, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor tools.
Donations
Limited donation features - primarily designed for event registration, not comprehensive fundraising
Basic donation collection through event registration, but lacks dedicated donation pages, recurring giving, or donor management tools.
Ticketing
Strong event ticketing for virtual and hybrid events, but expensive for small nonprofit budgets
Strong event ticketing with registration forms, but limited customization options and basic reporting compared to nonprofit-focused platforms.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - built for corporate events rather than grassroots campaigns
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns for your cause.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Hopin focuses on virtual and hybrid events, not fundraising auctions
Mixily doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and follow-up.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery features - lacks the fundraising-specific tools nonprofits need
No built-in raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket distribution processes.
Online store
Basic merchandise options through event registration, but no dedicated nonprofit store functionality
Limited merchandise sales through event add-ons, but no standalone online store or inventory management capabilities.
Memberships
Hopin focuses on event attendee management rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Mixily offers basic attendee registration and ticketing but lacks ongoing membership management features for nonprofits
Donor Management/CRM
Event-focused contact management only. No dedicated donor tracking, gift history, or relationship management features for nonprofits.
Basic attendee data collection without robust donor relationship management or fundraising tracking capabilities
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with external platforms like Mailchimp for ongoing donor communication.
Limited email capabilities focused on event communications rather than comprehensive donor outreach and engagement
Payment Processing
Basic ticketing payments through third-party integrations. Additional fees apply on top of platform costs for payment processing.
Basic ticketing payments through third-party integrations. Additional fees apply on top of platform costs for payment processing.

Payment methods
Event hosting only, no payment processing built in
Event management without payment collection tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Hopin (now RingCentral Events) focuses on event hosting, not payment processing
Not supported - Mixily is an event management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Hopin (now RingCentral Events) focuses on event hosting, not payment processing
Not supported - Mixily doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Hopin (now RingCentral Events) focuses on event hosting, not payment processing
Not supported - Mixily focuses on event management features, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Hopin (now RingCentral Events) focuses on event hosting, not payment processing
Not supported - Mixily is designed for event management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.3/5
N/A Unlimited Support
Hopin offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
Mixily offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
Phone Support / Office Hours Hopin provides phone support and scheduled calls during standard business hours
Mixily provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plan users
Webinars Hopin offers regular training sessions and educational webinars for event organizers
Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product updates for event organizers
Help Center
Hopin maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and troubleshooting resources
Mixily maintains a help center with articles and guides for event management features
Email
Hopin provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Mixily provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits — premium help gated by plan tier Support designed for event management, not nonprofit needs — access depends on paid plan