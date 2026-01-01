Hopin and Mixily help you host events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hopin and Mixily charge monthly fees plus payment processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Hopin and Mixily focus on event hosting but lack auction, raffle, and donation tools. Zeffy gives you ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donation pages in one platform.
Hopin and Mixily manage event attendees but don't track donor relationships. Zeffy includes donor management and email tools to nurture supporters year-round.
Zeffy combines event management with comprehensive fundraising tools at zero cost. While Hopin charges monthly fees plus payment processing and Mixily takes 2.9% + $0.30 per ticket, Zeffy keeps 100% of your event revenue. Plus, you get built-in auctions, raffles, and donor management that other platforms lack.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with zero fees on all transactions. Unlike Hopin and Mixily, which focus on corporate events and charge hefty fees, Zeffy provides everything small nonprofits need: ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM in one affordable platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering zero fees on donations, tickets, and memberships. Unlike Hopin and Mixily, which charge monthly fees plus payment processing costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds while providing comprehensive fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
No. Hopin and Mixily focus on event management but lack essential nonprofit tools like auction management, raffle functionality, donor CRM, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy provides all these features in one platform, eliminating the need for multiple expensive tools and integrations.
Significant savings. Hopin charges monthly fees plus payment processing costs, while Mixily takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10,000 fundraising event keeps all funds instead of losing $290+ to fees. Donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
