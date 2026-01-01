Hopin VS RSVPify

Hopin and RSVPify help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hopin and RSVPify charge fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Hopin and RSVPify only handle event registration. Zeffy includes ticketing plus donations, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns so you can run complete fundraising events.
Hopin and RSVPify offer limited support for enterprise clients only. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every nonprofit, plus webinars designed for small teams.
Event platforms focus on registration, not fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: ticketing, donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees. Keep 100% of what you raise instead of losing money to transaction costs.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up fast. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly subscriptions or hidden fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but you keep every dollar raised.
Yes. While event platforms only manage registrations, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run galas, manage memberships, sell merchandise, and collect donations year-round. No need for multiple tools or integrations.
Event platforms handle registration but miss the fundraising piece. Zeffy combines ticketing with donations, auctions, and sponsorships in one place. No monthly fees or transaction costs eating into your event revenue.
Event platforms charge monthly subscriptions plus fees per ticket sold. Zeffy gives you everything free: ticketing, payment processing, donor management, and follow-up tools. Keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
