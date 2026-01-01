Hopin and Swell Fundraising help you run events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising totals. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hopin VS Swell Fundraising
Hopin charges 2.5% + $0.30 per ticket and Swell takes 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon raises money for your mission.
Hopin only handles event hosting while Swell lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer in one nonprofit-focused platform.
Hopin offers tiered support and Swell limits help to business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofit fundraising challenges.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up fast. Hopin charges 2.5% + $0.30 per ticket, while Swell takes 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees.
Event platforms focus on hosting events, not fundraising. Zeffy combines ticketing with donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one place. You get complete fundraising tools, not just event registration.
Event platforms charge fees on every ticket and donation, eating into your fundraising goals. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles in one place. You get complete fundraising capabilities without juggling multiple tools or paying multiple fees.
Event platforms focus on attendees, not donors. Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools, helping you build lasting relationships and track giving history beyond single events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
