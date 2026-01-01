Hopin VS Zkipster

Hopin (now RingCentral Events) and Zkipster help you manage events, but they charge fees that add up quickly for fundraising galas and donor events. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, guest management, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hopin and Zkipster charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Hopin and Zkipster handle events but lack donation tools, auctions, and donor management. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, and CRM in one platform.
Hopin and Zkipster limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support to every nonprofit, with real humans who understand your work.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero fees, while Hopin charges 2.5% + $0.30 per ticket plus monthly costs. You get donations, ticketing, and donor management in one platform instead of juggling multiple expensive tools.
Zkipster costs $475/month and only handles guest lists without fundraising features. Zeffy gives you auctions, donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and ticketing at zero cost, so you keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes. While competitors like Hopin and Zkipster require separate donation software, CRM tools, and auction platforms, Zeffy combines everything nonprofits need for successful fundraising events in one free platform.
Event platforms like Hopin charge 2.5% + $0.30 per ticket plus monthly fees, but only handle registration. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero fees, so you keep every dollar raised.
Zkipster costs $475/month just for guest lists and check-in, with no fundraising tools. Zeffy provides complete event fundraising capabilities at zero cost, saving you thousands annually while raising more for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
