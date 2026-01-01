Hopin and Zoho Backstage help you run events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hopin VS Zoho Backstage
Hopin and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your ticket sales and donations stay with your mission.
Hopin and Zoho Backstage focus on corporate events without donation tools. Zeffy combines event ticketing with raffles, auctions, and donor management in one place.
Hopin and Zoho Backstage offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit specialists who understand your unique challenges.
Zeffy processes all event ticket sales with zero fees. Hopin and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every ticket sold. Your supporters keep 100% of their contribution with Zeffy.
Yes. Hopin and Zoho Backstage only manage events. Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation forms, auctions, raffles, and donor management. One platform handles your entire fundraising operation.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all transactions. Unlike Hopin and Zoho Backstage, you get event ticketing plus donation processing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets, donations, and all transactions. Hopin and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While Hopin and Zoho Backstage only manage events, Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor management to support your year-round fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
