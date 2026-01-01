eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
0.5%
Card fees plus platform cut
$600/year
Monthly fee and card fees plus annual fee
Processing fees
2.9%
Credit/Debit Card in US; higher for international cards and varies by payment method and region
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; different rates and extra fees for other payment methods and chargebacks
Platform fees
0.75%
Stripe integration platform fee; other payment methods and regions have different capped platform fees and an initial waiver period
$600/year
Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
$20/month
Tiered monthly pricing starting with Marketing Hub Starter; varies by hub, plan, seats, and nonprofit discounts
$99–$119/month
Starter/Basic range; pricing varies by plan tier and constituent record count
Value for money
4.3
7.2

Features
4.3/5
Powerful but needs setup. Requires integrations for nonprofits.
3.5/5
Nonprofit-built but complex. Steep learning curve, ongoing fees.
Donations
Basic donation tracking through custom properties, but no built-in donation processing or forms designed for nonprofits
eTapestry processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You'll also pay monthly fees starting at $59 for basic features.
Ticketing
Event registration available but lacks nonprofit-specific features like donation add-ons or volunteer coordination
eTapestry doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to manage event sales.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - would require complex workarounds or third-party integrations
eTapestry offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through DIY pages, but features are limited compared to dedicated P2P platforms.
Auctions
HubSpot doesn't offer auction tools - you'd need to find and integrate a separate platform for fundraising auctions
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery management capabilities - you'd need to use external tools and manually sync data
eTapestry doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate tools and manual processes to run raffles effectively.
Online store
E-commerce tools available but not designed for nonprofit merchandise sales or mission-driven products
eTapestry doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party integrations and additional fees to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
HubSpot doesn't offer built-in membership management features. You'd need to integrate third-party tools or build custom workflows to track member renewals and benefits.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Robust contact management and deal tracking, but designed for sales teams rather than donor relationships. Lacks nonprofit-specific features like gift acknowledgments.
Strong donor database with gift tracking, donor profiles, and relationship management. Designed specifically for nonprofits with fundraising-focused reporting and analytics.
Emails & Newsletter
Strong email marketing tools with automation and segmentation. However, advanced features require higher-tier paid plans that can get expensive quickly.
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and basic templates. Limited compared to dedicated email platforms but covers nonprofit communication needs.
Payment Processing
HubSpot requires separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal. Transaction fees apply on top of HubSpot's monthly subscription costs.
HubSpot requires separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal. Transaction fees apply on top of HubSpot's monthly subscription costs.

Payment methods
CRM and marketing tools only, no payment processing
Limited credit cards only, requires separate processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing automation, not payment processing
Limited - requires integration with separate payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing automation, not payment processing
Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing automation, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - HubSpot focuses on CRM and marketing automation, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
4.3/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
HubSpot limits support based on plan tier and contact volume
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours
HubSpot offers phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars HubSpot offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
eTapestry offers training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Help Center
HubSpot maintains a comprehensive knowledge base and help center
eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
HubSpot provides live chat support during business hours eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — built for businesses, not nonprofits specifically Tiered support based on subscription level with nonprofit-focused guidance