Sumac

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
0.5%
Card fees with additional platform cut
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + 1.5%
International card surcharges plus separate ACH, PADs, SEPA, currency conversion, and regional card rates.
$0
Glass Register processing fees are covered by Societ; Sumac processing fees are not listed and require contacting the provider.
Platform fees
0.75%
Stripe integration platform fee, with separate capped fees for HubSpot Payments and an introductory waiver period.
$0
Glass Register has no platform fees; Sumac platform fees are not listed and require contacting the provider.
Monthly fees
$20/month
Tiered monthly pricing across Hubs, starting with Marketing Hub Starter per seat and higher Professional and Enterprise tiers, with nonprofit discounts on certain plans.
$109-$179/month
Pricing varies by plan, with paid Sumac tiers and free options for Glass Register and My Board View.
Value for money
4.3
4.2

Features
4.3/5
Powerful but needs customization. Built for sales teams, not nonprofits.
4.2/5
Nonprofit-focused CRM with steep learning curve and technical setup required.
Donations
Basic donation tracking through custom properties, but no built-in donation processing or donor-specific features
Basic donation tracking and receipt generation. Limited payment processing options and higher transaction fees than specialized platforms.
Ticketing
Event management exists but lacks nonprofit-specific features like donation add-ons or volunteer coordination
Basic event management but no integrated ticketing system. Requires third-party tools for ticket sales and event registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - you'd need to build custom workflows or use third-party integrations
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign setup but lacks modern social sharing and fundraiser management tools.
Auctions
HubSpot doesn't offer auction tools - you'd need separate software to run fundraising auctions for your nonprofit
Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery management tools - HubSpot focuses on business marketing, not fundraising events
No raffle or lottery functionality available. You'd need separate software to manage ticket sales and winner selection processes.
Online store
E-commerce tools available, but they're built for businesses selling products, not nonprofits selling merchandise
No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
HubSpot lacks built-in membership management features. You'd need to create custom properties and workflows to track member levels, renewals, and benefits - requiring technical setup and ongoing maintenance.
Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Donor Management/CRM
Robust CRM with contact management, deal tracking, and reporting. But it's built for sales teams, not nonprofits - you'll spend time customizing fields and workflows to fit donor relationships and giving patterns.
Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking, gift processing, and reporting features designed specifically for nonprofits. Strong in donor segmentation and relationship management, though interface can feel outdated.
Emails & Newsletter
Strong email marketing with automation and segmentation. However, the free version limits contacts and removes HubSpot branding requires paid plans. Advanced features like A/B testing need higher-tier subscriptions.
Sumac includes basic email capabilities for member communications and donor updates. Email design options are limited compared to dedicated email platforms, requiring workarounds for professional campaigns.
Payment Processing
HubSpot integrates with payment processors but charges transaction fees on top of processor fees. No native donation forms or recurring giving tools - you'll need third-party apps that add complexity and cost.
HubSpot integrates with payment processors but charges transaction fees on top of processor fees. No native donation forms or recurring giving tools - you'll need third-party apps that add complexity and cost.

Payment methods
CRM and marketing only — no payment processing
Credit cards only through third-party setup
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration like Stripe or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - No native digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.3/5
4.2/5 Unlimited Support
HubSpot limits support based on plan tier and contact volume
Sumac offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours
HubSpot offers phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars HubSpot offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Sumac offers training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Help Center
HubSpot maintains a comprehensive knowledge base and help center
Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
HubSpot provides live chat support during business hours Sumac provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users with contact limits Built for nonprofits with tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access