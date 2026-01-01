HubSpot and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
HubSpot charges card fees plus 0.5% platform cuts, and Sumac adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🎟️
HubSpot lacks auction and raffle tools, while Sumac requires separate software for ticketing and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
🤝
HubSpot offers business-focused support, and Sumac provides tiered help based on your plan. Zeffy gives unlimited support designed specifically for nonprofit teams.
HubSpot charges card fees plus a 0.5% platform cut on every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy processes donations with zero fees, keeping 100% of what donors give. Plus, HubSpot is built for sales teams, not nonprofits - you'll spend time customizing it to fit donor relationships.
Sumac charges monthly fees plus card fees on every gift, while Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Sumac also lacks modern fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns and integrated payment processing that Zeffy provides out of the box.
Yes. Zeffy includes donor CRM, donation processing, recurring giving, event ticketing, and email marketing - all with zero fees. Unlike HubSpot or Sumac that charge platform fees or monthly subscriptions, Zeffy keeps your entire budget focused on your mission, not software costs.
Unlike HubSpot and Sumac that charge fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. We're built specifically for nonprofits, not adapted from business software. You get donor CRM, payment processing, and fundraising tools designed for your mission.
No. Zeffy is designed for nonprofit teams, not tech experts. While HubSpot requires custom setup and Sumac needs third-party integrations, Zeffy works out of the box. Import your donors, start accepting donations, and launch campaigns without IT help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
