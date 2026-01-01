Zoho CRM

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
Information not available
✓

Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available ✓

Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available ✓
✓

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Information not available

Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✓ ✓

Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✓
✓

Export Donor Data Anytime ✓
✓

Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available ✓

Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
Information not available

Pricing

0.5%
Card fees plus 0.5% platform cut

$20/user/month
$20/user/month plus add-on costs

Processing fees
2.9% + 1.5%
Card payments in the US; additional rates apply for ACH, international cards, and other regions.

N/A
No pricing information available

Platform fees
0.75%
Stripe integration platform fee; lower rates for HubSpot Payments and the first 60 days are waived.

$0
No platform fees.

Monthly fees
$20/month
Starting price for Marketing Hub Starter per seat; higher tiers available across hubs.

$105/user/month
Flexible user and employee pricing; lower rates available on annual and all-employee plans.

Value for money
4.3

4.3

Features

4.3/5
Powerful but needs setup. Requires integrations for donations, events, and fundraising.

4.3/5
Solid CRM basics. Manual work needed for payments, ticketing, and donor-specific features.

Donations
Basic donation tracking through custom properties, but no built-in donation processing or donor-specific features

Zoho CRM can track donor information and giving history, but lacks built-in donation processing. You'll need third-party payment processors and manual data entry.

Ticketing
Event management through Marketing Hub, but no dedicated ticketing system for nonprofit events

Zoho CRM can store event attendee information, but doesn't process ticket sales. You'll need third-party ticketing software and manual data synchronization.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - would need third-party integrations to enable supporter-led campaigns

Zoho CRM lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to create fundraising pages and track supporter campaigns.

Auctions
HubSpot doesn't offer auction tools - you'd need separate software to run charity auctions and manage bidding

Zoho CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and manage auction communications.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery management features - you'd need external tools to run fundraising raffles

Zoho CRM doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winner communications.

Online store
E-commerce tools available through HubSpot Commerce Hub, but requires paid plan and setup complexity

Zoho CRM doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to sync customer data with your CRM.

Memberships
HubSpot doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party integrations or custom workflows to track member renewals and benefits.

Zoho CRM lacks built-in membership management features. You'd need to create custom fields and workflows to track member status, renewals, and benefits manually.

Donor Management/CRM
HubSpot offers robust contact management and deal tracking. But nonprofit-specific features like donation tracking require custom setup and technical expertise.

Strong contact management with custom fields for donor data. Tracks donation history and allows donor segmentation, but lacks nonprofit-specific features like gift acknowledgments and tax receipts.

Emails & Newsletter
HubSpot includes email marketing with templates and automation. However, advanced features are locked behind higher-tier plans that can get expensive.

Basic email campaigns available through Zoho Campaigns integration, but requires separate subscription and setup. Limited nonprofit-specific templates and donor segmentation options.

Payment Processing
HubSpot requires separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal. Transaction fees apply on top of HubSpot's monthly subscription costs.

HubSpot requires separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal. Transaction fees apply on top of HubSpot's monthly subscription costs.

Payment methods

CRM and marketing tools only - no payment processing

Donor management system - no donation acceptance

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - Zoho CRM is built for managing donor data, not accepting donations

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - Zoho CRM doesn't include payment acceptance features

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on donor relationships, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - HubSpot is a CRM and marketing platform, not a payment processor
Not supported - Zoho CRM is a donor management system, not a payment platform

Customer Support

4.3/5

4.3/5

Unlimited Support
HubSpot limits support based on plan tier - higher plans get priority
Zoho CRM offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans

Phone Support / Office Hours
HubSpot offers phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Zoho CRM provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans

Webinars
HubSpot offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Zoho CRM offers regular training webinars and product education sessions

Help Center
HubSpot maintains a comprehensive knowledge base and help center
Zoho CRM maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation

Email
HubSpot provides live chat support during business hours
Zoho CRM provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with priority help for higher-paying users
Tiered support based on plan level, built for businesses not nonprofits