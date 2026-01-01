HubSpot and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hub Spot VS Zoho CRM
HubSpot and Zoho CRM charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
HubSpot and Zoho CRM require custom setup for donation tracking. Zeffy includes donation pages, donor management, and acknowledgment tools designed for nonprofits.
HubSpot and Zoho CRM need technical expertise and third-party integrations. Zeffy works out of the box with everything nonprofits need in one platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on donations, while HubSpot and Zoho CRM are general business tools that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one platform without eating into your donations.
No technical setup required. Unlike HubSpot which needs custom workflows and integrations, Zeffy works out of the box for nonprofits. Track donations, send receipts, and manage donor relationships without hiring developers or learning complex systems.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. HubSpot charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while Zoho CRM starts at $20/user/month plus add-on costs. More budget stays with your mission instead of software fees.
Zeffy stores donor information with built-in donation tracking and automated tax receipts. HubSpot and Zoho CRM require custom setup and technical knowledge to track donations properly, plus you still need separate payment processors.
Yes, Zeffy processes credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets with zero fees. HubSpot and Zoho CRM can't accept donations directly - you need separate payment systems that charge transaction fees on top of their monthly costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
