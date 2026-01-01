Indiegogo and Kickstarter help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees and focus on product launches rather than ongoing nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Indiegogo VS Kickstarter
💰
Indiegogo and Kickstarter take 5% of every dollar raised plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every penny for your mission.
🛠️
Indiegogo and Kickstarter focus on product launches and rewards-based campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, event ticketing, and donor management built specifically for nonprofits.
☎️
Indiegogo and Kickstarter offer limited email support with multi-day response times. Zeffy provides live chat, phone support, and dedicated nonprofit expertise to help you succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs. You get ongoing donation management, not just one-time campaigns.
Yes. Unlike Indiegogo and Kickstarter that only offer campaign-based funding, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including event ticketing, membership management, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions, while Indiegogo and Kickstarter charge 5% platform fees plus 3-5% payment processing fees. This means you keep 100% of donations instead of losing 8-10% to fees.
Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support with live chat, phone calls, and unlimited help. Indiegogo and Kickstarter offer limited email support that can take days to respond, with no phone access for most users.
Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools at zero cost, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5% fees plus processing costs and only handle one-time campaigns. You get ongoing donor management, not just temporary funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript