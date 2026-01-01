Indiegogo and Spacehive help you crowdfund community projects, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management for ongoing fundraising — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Indiegogo VS Spacehive
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations go directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🔁
Zeffy supports ongoing donor relationships with recurring donations, memberships, and year-round fundraising beyond single campaigns.
🎟️
Zeffy offers donor management, event ticketing, auctions, and raffles built specifically for nonprofit stewardship and engagement.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, recurring giving, and event ticketing that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Indiegogo charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees, while Spacehive takes 7.5% plus fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Yes. Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns with deadlines. Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with recurring donations, donor management, membership programs, and event ticketing - everything nonprofits need.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for product launches and one-time campaigns. Zeffy is designed for nonprofits who need year-round fundraising with donor management, recurring giving, and event tools - all with zero platform fees.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on campaign deadlines and product rewards, not building lasting donor relationships. Zeffy helps nonprofits cultivate supporters through ongoing engagement, membership programs, and comprehensive donor tracking.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript