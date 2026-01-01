Indiegogo and SpotFund help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your nonprofit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Indiegogo VS SpotFund
💰
Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees, and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising effort goes toward your mission.
🧰
Indiegogo and SpotFund focus on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform.
🤝
Indiegogo and SpotFund export basic backer data with no follow-up tools. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and automated acknowledgments for ongoing stewardship.
Crowdfunding platforms take 5-8% in platform fees plus card processing costs from every donation. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for short-term campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit needs. Zeffy offers year-round fundraising tools, donor management, event ticketing, and membership features - all free for nonprofits.
Crowdfunding platforms charge 5-8% in fees per donation, eating into your mission funds. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no hidden costs. Keep every dollar raised for your cause.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms built for one-time campaigns, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with recurring donations, donor management, and event ticketing - all in one free platform.
Crowdfunding platforms offer limited backer data and no CRM tools. Zeffy includes built-in donor management, automated receipts, and relationship-building tools to grow your supporter base long-term.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
