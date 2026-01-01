Indiegogo and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Indiegogo VS Whydonate
💯
Indiegogo takes 5% of every donation plus card fees, while Whydonate charges 2.9% + €0.25 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
🧰
Indiegogo and Whydonate focus on basic crowdfunding, leaving you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management. Zeffy provides everything in one platform.
🆘
Indiegogo offers tiered support based on fees paid, while Whydonate limits support hours by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus payment processing fees. Plus, you get nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, recurring donations, and tax receipts that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep every dollar donated. Whydonate charges 2.9% + €0.25 per transaction on top of payment processing fees. For a $1,000 donation, you'd pay $29+ in fees with Whydonate but $0 in platform fees with Zeffy. Donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy offers comprehensive nonprofit tools beyond basic crowdfunding. You can manage recurring donations, sell event tickets, run raffles and auctions, handle memberships, and operate an online store - all with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo only focus on campaign-based funding.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. You get live chat, phone support, and dedicated help without paying extra fees. Indiegogo limits support based on how much you pay them, while Whydonate restricts phone support to premium users only.
Crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo and Whydonate treat you like any other business. Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, nonprofit-focused tools like donor management and tax receipts, and support staff who understand your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript