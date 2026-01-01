Join It and WildApricot help you manage members and events, but they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you membership management, event ticketing, donation forms, and donor tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Join It VS Wildapricot
🪙
Join It and WildApricot charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every payment. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your membership dues and fundraising stay with your mission.
🎯
Join It and WildApricot focus on membership management but lack auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy offers complete fundraising capabilities alongside membership features.
🤝
Join It limits support by plan level and WildApricot restricts phone access to premium subscribers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and regular training webinars for every user.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, transaction fees, or hidden costs. Join It charges monthly fees plus card processing fees per member, while WildApricot adds 20% surcharges on payments. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every dollar raised.
Yes! While Join It and WildApricot focus mainly on memberships, Zeffy combines membership management with powerful fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation forms - all in one free platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction fees, or hidden costs. Join It charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while WildApricot adds 20% surcharges on payments. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Yes! Zeffy offers complete membership management plus powerful fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles. Join It and WildApricot focus mainly on memberships but lack comprehensive fundraising features your nonprofit needs.
Zeffy accepts all payment types - credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even tap-to-pay - with zero fees. Join It has limited payment options with fees, while WildApricot charges processing fees plus surcharges that eat into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript