Jumblebee and SchoolAuction.net help you run auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Jumblebee VS School Auction.net
💸
Jumblebee takes 5% + VAT and SchoolAuction.net charges 3% on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Jumblebee and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing in one system.
🤝
Jumblebee and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times. Zeffy offers unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy gives you everything auction platforms offer plus so much more, all at zero fees. While Jumblebee charges 5% + VAT + card fees and SchoolAuction.net takes 3% + card fees on every bid, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds. You get auctions, donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run auctions alongside donation campaigns, sell event tickets, manage memberships, and launch peer-to-peer fundraisers. Jumblebee and SchoolAuction.net limit you to auctions only, forcing you to juggle multiple tools and fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone calls during business hours, plus a comprehensive help center and regular training webinars. While Jumblebee and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times, we're here when you need us most.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every dollar raised. Auction platforms like Jumblebee take 5% + VAT + card fees, while SchoolAuction.net charges 3% + card fees on every winning bid. On a $10,000 auction, that's $500-800+ in fees versus $0 with Zeffy.
Zeffy grows with your organization. Start with auctions, then add donation campaigns, event ticketing, membership management, and peer-to-peer fundraising as your needs expand. Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method, forcing costly platform switches later.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript