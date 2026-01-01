Keela and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS E Tapestry
Keela charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, while eTapestry adds $600 annually on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Keela and eTapestry lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features, forcing you to manage separate systems. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one place.
Keela and eTapestry offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs and eTapestry adds $600 annually on top of processing fees. You keep 100% of every gift.
Zeffy provides full donor profiles, giving history, and automated receipts without monthly software costs. Unlike Keela and eTapestry, you won't pay subscription fees to access your own donor data.
Yes, Zeffy includes events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all fee-free. Keela and eTapestry require separate platforms for these activities, multiplying your costs and complexity.
Zeffy charges zero fees for donor management - no monthly subscriptions, no transaction fees. Keela starts at $125/month plus processing fees, while eTapestry charges $59/month plus fees and an extra $600 annually.
Zeffy includes unlimited donor profiles, automated receipts, giving history tracking, and email communications at no cost. Keela and eTapestry charge monthly fees just to access these basic donor management tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
