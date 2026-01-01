Keela VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
Planning Center: 2.15% + $0.30 per donation for credit/debit cards; additional country-specific rates apply
Platform fees: $0 - Keela does not charge any platform fees or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees
Planning Center: $0 - No platform fees beyond subscription; no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees: $134-$430/month - Pricing varies by plan
Planning Center: $0 - Free tier for up to 10 donations per month; paid plans available for higher volumes
Value for money: 4.4 vs 4.5

Features
4.4/5 - Powerful CRM with setup complexity. Needs training for peer-to-peer and memberships.
4.5/5 Church-focused platform. Missing key nonprofit tools like ticketing and e-commerce.
Donations: Keela processes donations but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, plus monthly software fees starting at $51
Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.
Ticketing: Keela lacks event ticketing capabilities - you'll need additional software to sell tickets for galas or events
Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual attendee management processes.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Keela offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but requires higher-tier plans and additional setup complexity
Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising efforts.
Auctions: Keela doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run silent auctions or live bidding events
Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: Keela doesn't include raffle management - you'll need separate tools to run ticket sales and winner selection
Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store: Keela lacks built-in online store features - you'll need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products
Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking capabilities.
Donor Management/CRM: Comprehensive donor database with contact management, giving history, and relationship tracking. Includes donor segmentation and custom fields.
Planning Center: Strong church-focused donor tracking and engagement tools. Built specifically for religious organizations and congregations.
Emails & Newsletter: Built-in email marketing with templates and segmentation tools. Create targeted campaigns based on donor data and track engagement metrics.
Planning Center: No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with external platforms for newsletter campaigns.
Payment Processing: Integrated payment processing for donations with multiple payment methods. Charges processing fees on top of subscription costs.
Planning Center: Integrated payment processing for donations with multiple payment methods. Charges processing fees on top of subscription costs.

Payment methods
Basic donation forms only, no ACH or digital wallets (Keela)
No payment processing, church management only (Planning Center)
Credit Card Payments: Limited - Basic donation forms available but not a primary payment processor (Keela)
Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Keela is a donor management platform, not a payment solution
Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment processing features
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Keela specializes in donor relationships, not in-person payments
Not supported - Planning Center is designed for church management, not mobile payments

Customer Support
4.4/5 vs 4.5/5 Unlimited Support: Keela offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars: Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email: Keela provides live chat support during business hours
Planning Center: provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only (Keela)
Planning Center: Limited support based on pricing plan with business hours phone availability