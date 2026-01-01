Keela and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Keela and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧩
Keela and ProDon require separate software for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run complete fundraising campaigns.
📞
Keela and ProDon limit support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees. While Keela and ProDon charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management without the monthly costs eating into your budget.
Keela and ProDon charge monthly fees plus 2.9% processing fees on every gift. That means a $1,000 donation costs you $29 plus monthly subscription fees. With Zeffy, that same $1,000 stays with your cause. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While Keela and ProDon focus only on donor management, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You get everything in one platform without paying monthly fees for multiple tools or integrations.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees. Track giving history, send automated receipts, and segment supporters just like Keela or ProDon. The difference? You keep 100% of donations instead of paying monthly subscriptions plus processing fees.
Unlike Keela and ProDon that only handle donor data, Zeffy grows with your needs. Add donation forms, event tickets, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without switching platforms or paying extra monthly fees for each new tool.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript