Features

4.4/5

Intuitive donor management with built-in email and payment processing. Minimal setup required.

3.0/5

Comprehensive donor tracking, but steep learning curve and manual setup needed for most features.

Donations

Keela processes donations but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, plus monthly software fees

ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.

Ticketing

Keela doesn't include event ticketing - requires separate ticketing software for fundraising events

ProDon doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools available, but limited customization options for campaigns

ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns.

Auctions

Keela doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions

ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles

No built-in raffle functionality - you'd need to integrate with third-party raffle platforms

ProDon doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and draws.

Online store

No online store capabilities - Keela focuses on donor management rather than selling merchandise

ProDon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate e-commerce platforms for merchandise sales.

Memberships

Keela offers basic membership tracking within donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.

ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.

Donor Management/CRM

Comprehensive donor database with contact management, giving history, and relationship tracking. Includes donor segmentation and custom fields.

ProDon provides comprehensive donor tracking with detailed gift history, pledges, and reporting but has a steep learning curve.

Emails & Newsletter

Built-in email marketing with templates and segmentation tools. Create targeted campaigns based on donor data and track engagement metrics.

ProDon includes basic email functionality but lacks advanced segmentation, automation, and modern email design templates.

Payment Processing

Integrated payment processing for online donations with customizable donation forms. Supports recurring gifts and multiple payment methods.

Integrated payment processing for online donations with customizable donation forms. Supports recurring gifts and multiple payment methods. Supports recurring gifts and multiple payment methods.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing for online donations with customizable donation forms. Supports recurring gifts and multiple payment methods.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods

Donor management only - requires separate payment processor

CRM system only - no built-in payment processing

Credit Card Payments

Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor

Not supported - ProDon is a donor management system that requires third-party payment processors

Apple Pay & Google Pay

Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor

Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers

Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor

Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App

Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor

Not supported - ProDon doesn't provide mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support

4.4/5

3.0/5

Unlimited Support

Keela offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited

ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours Keela provides phone support during standard business hours

ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides

Email

Keela provides live chat support during business hours

ProDon provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Support access varies by plan level with tiered assistance for different subscription tiers

Limited support based on subscription tier with restricted access for lower-plan users src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">ProDon provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access varies by plan level with tiered assistance for different subscription tiers</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited support based on subscription tier with restricted access for lower-plan users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>