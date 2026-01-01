Keela and StratusLive both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Stratus Live
Keela and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission instead of platform costs.
Keela and StratusLive focus only on donor management, forcing you to juggle separate tools for events, raffles, and online sales. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
Keela and StratusLive offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy operates on a different model. Instead of charging monthly subscriptions that drain your budget, we're funded by voluntary contributions from donors. This means you get full donor management capabilities without any monthly fees eating into your mission funds.
Unlike Keela and StratusLive that only handle donor tracking, Zeffy combines payment processing with donor management. You get donation forms, donor profiles, giving history, and relationship tracking all in one platform without needing separate payment processors or additional fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Keela charges monthly subscriptions plus processing fees that reduce your donations, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and management features at zero cost, letting you invest those savings directly into your mission instead of software fees.
Yes. While Keela and StratusLive focus only on donor management and require separate payment processors, Zeffy combines both. You get donation processing, donor tracking, and relationship management in one platform without any fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
