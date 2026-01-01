Keela VS Sumac

Keela and Sumac both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Sumac
Keela
Keela VS Sumac: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Keela
Sumac
Sumac
Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
Pricing
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
$0 - Glass Register has no processing fees; Societ covers all processing fees. Sumac: Not explicitly listed; contact for details.
Platform fees: $0 - Keela does not charge any platform or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees
$0 - No platform fees for Glass Register. Sumac: Not explicitly listed; contact for details.
Monthly fees: $134-$430/month - Pricing varies by contact tier and billing frequency; custom pricing for over 10,000 contacts.
$109-$179/month - Sumac pricing varies based on features, users, add-ons, and record capacity. Glass Register and My Board View are free plans at $0/month.
Value for money: 4.4 / 4.2
Features: 4.4/5 - Focused donor database with built-in email. Straightforward setup for nonprofits.
4.2/5 - Comprehensive but complex. Requires technical setup and training time.
Donations: Keela offers donation processing with transaction fees and basic online giving forms for donor management systems Sumac processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You'll also pay monthly fees starting at $50 for their donor management features.
Ticketing: No dedicated event ticketing features - focuses primarily on donor relationship management rather than event sales Sumac doesn't include event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual work to sync attendee data with your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly supports donor segmentation and automated email campaigns Sumac doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software and manual processes to track supporter-led campaigns in your database.
Auctions: No auction management features - Keela focuses on donor database management and giving analytics Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles: No raffle management capabilities - Keela specializes in donor tracking and engagement, not fundraising events Sumac doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your donor system.
Online store: No e-commerce or online store functionality - designed for donor management and communication workflows Sumac doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate third-party store software and manually sync sales data with donor records.
Memberships: Keela offers basic membership tracking within donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management tools for renewals and tiered benefits Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, the interface feels outdated and requires significant training time. Data import/export can be challenging without technical expertise.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong donor database with contact management, giving history, and basic reporting - designed specifically for nonprofits Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking with custom fields, donation history, and reporting. However, the interface feels outdated and requires significant training time. Data import/export can be challenging without technical expertise.
Emails & Newsletter: Built-in email marketing with templates and automation, but limited customization options and basic segmentation features
Sumac includes basic email capabilities but lacks modern email marketing features. Limited templates and automation options mean you'll likely need additional email marketing software for effective donor communication.
Payment Processing: Processes donations through Stripe integration with 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fees, plus monthly software costs starting at $119
Payment methods
Donor management only - no payment processing
Requires third-party payment processor setup
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - Sumac requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Keela specializes in donor management, not payment acceptance
Not supported - Sumac doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Keela is designed for donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Sumac doesn't provide mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations
Customer Support: 4.4/5 / 4.2/5 Unlimited Support: Keela offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Sumac offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans Phone Support / Office Hours: Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers Webinars: Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Sumac offers training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit teams Help Center: Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email: Keela provides live chat support during business hours Sumac provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan level — phone and priority help for higher-tier users only.

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Sumac?

Why Zeffy over Keela and Sumac?

Why choose Zeffy over Keela and Sumac if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep 100% of donations while Keela and Sumac charge monthly fees plus transaction costs

Keela charges $119+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Sumac starts at $179+ monthly plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions.

🧰

Get all fundraising tools in one place while Keela and Sumac require multiple integrations

Keela lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Sumac requires separate software for events and stores. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs to raise funds.

🚀

Start fundraising immediately while Keela and Sumac require setup fees and training

Keela requires Stripe setup and training webinars. Sumac needs technical integration work. Zeffy works instantly with no setup costs or learning curve.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Sumac

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Keela or Sumac for donor management?

Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations. While Keela and Sumac charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.

How does Zeffy's donor tracking compare to traditional CRM systems?

Zeffy tracks donor history, manages contacts, and sends automated thank-you emails just like expensive CRMs. The difference? You get all these features without monthly software fees or transaction costs eating into your fundraising budget.

Can Zeffy handle everything Keela and Sumac do for donor relationships?

Yes, plus more. Zeffy manages donor data, processes gifts, sends receipts, and tracks giving patterns. Unlike Keela or Sumac, you also get event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising at no cost to your organization.

How does Zeffy's donor management save money compared to Keela and Sumac?

Keela and Sumac charge monthly fees starting at $119 and $179 plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and giving analytics with zero fees. Your donors keep 100% of their gifts.

What donor features does Zeffy include that Keela and Sumac charge extra for?

Zeffy includes donor profiles, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reports at no cost. Unlike Keela and Sumac, you also get event ticketing, online stores, and membership tools without paying extra monthly fees.

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we'd need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.

Masey, Loose Ends.

"We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations."
Amy R, Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B, Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M, DIVINA World Foundation
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C, Jiwa International
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S, Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H, GSCB Troop 144
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B, Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C, We Are HER
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

