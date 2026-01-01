Keela VS Virtuous

Keela and Virtuous offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Keela and Virtuous charge monthly subscription fees plus 2.9% transaction costs that reduce your impact. Zeffy charges zero fees, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🎯
Keela and Virtuous focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy provides everything you need for events, campaigns, and ongoing donor stewardship in one place.
🤝
Keela and Virtuous limit support based on your subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization, helping you succeed regardless of your budget.
Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While Keela and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that reduce your donations, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns with no platform fees.
Donor management platforms charge monthly subscriptions plus 2.9% transaction fees on every gift. Zeffy costs nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising revenue.
Yes, and better. While Keela and Virtuous require separate software for auctions, raffles, and ticketing, Zeffy includes everything in one platform. Run galas, sell raffle tickets, and manage peer-to-peer campaigns without extra costs or integrations.
Zeffy tracks donors and manages relationships just like Keela and Virtuous, but without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees. You get contact management, giving history, and automated thank-you emails at zero cost.
Keela and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every donation, reducing your impact. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated communications, and fundraising tools for free - donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript