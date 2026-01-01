Keela VS Virtuous

Virtuous

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing

Keela:
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
Platform fees: $0 - Keela does not charge any platform fees or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees
Monthly fees: $134-$430/month - Pricing varies by plan
Value for money: 4.4

Virtuous:
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH (USA only); 1% international surcharge; 0.6% corporate card surcharge
Platform fees: 0.7% per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
Monthly fees: $199/month - Standard plan with annual billing; higher-priced Pro and Enterprise plans available
Value for money: 4.4

Features

Keela: 4.4/5
Solid donor CRM with basic tools. Setup takes time; many features require higher-tier plans.

Virtuous: 4.4/5
Powerful donor analytics and stewardship. Requires technical setup; best for larger teams with resources.

Donations
Keela: Basic donation forms with limited customization and transaction fees that eat into your fundraising
Virtuous: Virtuous processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management tools focus on major gift prospects.

Ticketing
Keela: Basic event management without robust ticketing features for fundraising events
Virtuous: Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual processes to sync attendee data.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Keela: Limited peer-to-peer tools that lack the engagement features donors expect from modern campaigns
Virtuous: Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising through integrations, but setup requires technical expertise and additional costs.

Auctions
Keela: Keela doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising events
Virtuous: Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your CRM.

Raffles
Keela: No raffle functionality available - you'll need additional software for this popular fundraising method
Virtuous: Virtuous doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants.

Online store
Keela: No built-in online store - requires third-party integrations that complicate your setup
Virtuous: Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software and manual processes to sync sales data.

Memberships
Keela: Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Virtuous: Virtuous focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. Limited recurring membership features compared to dedicated membership platforms.

Donor Management/CRM
Keela: Keela provides comprehensive donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and engagement scoring, designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising teams.
Virtuous: Comprehensive donor CRM with relationship mapping, giving history, and engagement tracking. Advanced analytics and reporting for donor insights and retention strategies.

Emails & Newsletter
Keela: Keela includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans that can be costly for smaller nonprofits.
Virtuous: Built-in email marketing with donor segmentation and automated campaigns. Strong integration with donor data for targeted messaging and stewardship communications.

Payment Processing
Keela: Keela integrates with Stripe and PayPal for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.
Virtuous: Keela integrates with Stripe and PayPal for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.

Payment methods

Keela: Basic payment processing through integrations only
Virtuous: No native payment processing capabilities

Credit Card Payments
Keela: Limited - Basic payment processing through integrations, not a core feature
Virtuous: Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Keela: Not supported - Keela is a donor management CRM without native payment capabilities
Virtuous: Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers
Keela: Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Virtuous: Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Keela: Not supported - Keela specializes in donor relationships, not point-of-sale payments
Virtuous: Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Customer Support

Keela: 4.4/5
Virtuous: 4.4/5

Unlimited Support
Keela: Keela offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Virtuous: Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users

Phone Support / Office Hours
Keela: Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
Virtuous: Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plans

Webinars
Keela: Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Virtuous: Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Keela: Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Virtuous: Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Keela: Keela provides live chat support during business hours
Virtuous: Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Keela: Support access depends on plan level — phone and priority help for higher-tier users only
Virtuous: Support access varies by plan — phone support and premium assistance for top-tier subscribers src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Keela provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan level — phone and priority help for higher-tier users only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access varies by plan — phone support and premium assistance for top-tier subscribers</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>