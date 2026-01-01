Kickstarter and Schoolfundr help you crowdfund projects, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kickstarter VS Schoolfundr
Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, while Schoolfundr takes card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Kickstarter lacks auction, raffle, and donor management tools, while Schoolfundr missing ticketing, memberships, and online store features. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools in one place.
Kickstarter offers limited support with response delays, while Schoolfundr provides basic business hours assistance. Zeffy delivers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not creative projects. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Kickstarter takes 5% plus processing fees. Plus, you get ongoing donor management tools, not just one-time campaign support.
Yes. Unlike platforms like Schoolfundr that only do campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and online stores. You can run multiple fundraising activities from one platform without paying extra fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited live chat, phone support, and dedicated training. Crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter offer limited help centers and delayed responses. You get real human support when you need it most.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. You keep 100% of donations, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Kickstarter takes 5% plus card fees, while Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift.
Yes. Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, memberships, event ticketing, online stores, and donor management all in one place. No need for multiple tools or extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
